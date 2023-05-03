ROAD TRIP ALERT: Funtown Splashtown USA Opens This Month

You won't find a better way to spend a warm summer day!

A we get closer and closer to the start of the Summer of 2023, it's time to start planning those road trips where you get out and ejoy all that the state of Maine has to offer, and if fun in the sun is what you are looking for, look no further.

The iconic Funtown Splashtown USA, located at 774 Portland Road in Saco, has been serving up good times to people from New England and beyond, since way back in 1967!

With over 50 rides, water slides and pools, they are ready to open their doors for the upcoming season, on Saturday, May 27th, which just happens to be Memorial Day weekend, so it's the perfect time to make the drive.

Don't forget they also fearture games, plenty of dining options, and a gift shop for everyone to enjoy

The list of thrill rides & water park rides is pretty impressive:

Thrill Rides

Astrosphere

Casino

Dragon’s Descent

Excalibur Roller Coaster

Flying Trapeze

Grand Prix Racers

Sea Dragon

Sock It To 'Em Bumper Cars

Tempest in the Tea Cup

Thunder Falls Log Flume

Thunderbolt

Tilt-A-Whirl

Wild Mouse Roller Coast

Family Rides

Balloon Race

Barney Oldfield Roadsters

Classic Carousel

Merry-Go-Round

Kiddie Rides

Frog Hopper

Kiddie Train

Kiddie Boats

Kiddie Bumper Boats

Kiddie Cars

Kiddie Swings

Helicopters

Red Baron Planes

Water Park Rides

Corkscrew

Family Fun Lagoon

Liquid Lightning

Mammoth Thrill Slide

Pirates Paradise Aquaplay

Poseidon's Plunge

Splash Tube Slide

Splish Tube Slide

Swimming Pool

Tornado Thrill Slide

Triton’s Twist Slide

Spend the day with fam and try em' all! Well that probably won't happen, but it sure would be fun to try!

A YouTube Channel called "Theme Park Coastin" even ranked their Top 5 Funtown Splashtown rides

Durning the summer season, the park hours tend to vary, so go check out their website for details.