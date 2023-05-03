ROAD TRIP ALERT: Funtown Splashtown USA Opens This Month
You won't find a better way to spend a warm summer day!
A we get closer and closer to the start of the Summer of 2023, it's time to start planning those road trips where you get out and ejoy all that the state of Maine has to offer, and if fun in the sun is what you are looking for, look no further.
The iconic Funtown Splashtown USA, located at 774 Portland Road in Saco, has been serving up good times to people from New England and beyond, since way back in 1967!
With over 50 rides, water slides and pools, they are ready to open their doors for the upcoming season, on Saturday, May 27th, which just happens to be Memorial Day weekend, so it's the perfect time to make the drive.
Don't forget they also fearture games, plenty of dining options, and a gift shop for everyone to enjoy
The list of thrill rides & water park rides is pretty impressive:
Thrill Rides
Astrosphere
Casino
Dragon’s Descent
Excalibur Roller Coaster
Flying Trapeze
Grand Prix Racers
Sea Dragon
Sock It To 'Em Bumper Cars
Tempest in the Tea Cup
Thunder Falls Log Flume
Thunderbolt
Tilt-A-Whirl
Wild Mouse Roller Coast
Family Rides
Balloon Race
Barney Oldfield Roadsters
Classic Carousel
Merry-Go-Round
Kiddie Rides
Frog Hopper
Kiddie Train
Kiddie Boats
Kiddie Bumper Boats
Kiddie Cars
Kiddie Swings
Helicopters
Red Baron Planes
Water Park Rides
Corkscrew
Family Fun Lagoon
Liquid Lightning
Mammoth Thrill Slide
Pirates Paradise Aquaplay
Poseidon's Plunge
Splash Tube Slide
Splish Tube Slide
Swimming Pool
Tornado Thrill Slide
Triton’s Twist Slide
Spend the day with fam and try em' all! Well that probably won't happen, but it sure would be fun to try!
A YouTube Channel called "Theme Park Coastin" even ranked their Top 5 Funtown Splashtown rides
Durning the summer season, the park hours tend to vary, so go check out their website for details.