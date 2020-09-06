Rihanna Suffers From a Bruised Face Following Electric Scooter Accident

Rihanna is recovering after an electric scooter accident.

The "Diamonds" singer was photographed at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on Friday (September 4) with a bruised face.

Her representative confirmed that the injury was caused by an accident and that Ri-Ri is okay.

"Rihanna is completely fine now but flipped over on an electric scooter last week and bruised her forehead and face," her rep told People in a statement. "Luckily there were no major injuries and she is healing quickly." Rihanna isn't the only celebrity to be injured on an electric scooter. Simon Cowell broke his back on an e-scooter last month and required surgery to insert a metal rod. He is currently on leave from his judging duties on America's Got Talent.

Rihanna has been busy while in quarantine from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. She recently launched her Fenty Skin campaign that features gender-neutral products. She also has an Amazon documentary in the works that will debut on July 4, 2021.