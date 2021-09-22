Reward Offered for Information on 2015 Homicide, Caribou, Maine

A reward of $10,000 is being offered for information about the homicide of 58-year-old Kenneth Zernicke of Caribou, Maine, according to the Maine State Police.

Kenneth Zernicke’s body was found on September 24, 2015 after a fire at his home on lower Lyndon Street in Caribou. The Caribou Fire Department responded to the blaze that evening. Firefighters discovered Kenneth Zernicke’s body after the fire was put out, said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office did an autopsy and authorities ruled Zernicke’s death a homicide. The case has gone unsolved.

The reward money has been saved and raised over the past six years by Kenneth’s brother Joe Bourgoine. He is hoping for answers.

Joe Bourgoine said, “It’s a small town. Somebody knows what happened to my brother. I just want them to come forward and do the right thing. I’m hoping this reward will help make that happen.” Bourgoine said Ken was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish.

If you have any information about the case, call the Maine State Police Houlton Barracks and speak to Detective Adam Bell at (207) 532 - 5400.

This story will be followed and updated with any information that is available.