Johnny Depp is seemingly set to return to the small screen. The actor, who spent part of the summer having his defamation case against ex Amber Heard televised for the world to see, is reportedly in talks to make a surprise appearance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 28.

That's according to celebrity tabloid TMZ, which said it spoke to a source on the show's production team. Purportedly, Depp's to appear dressed as a Moonperson, the award show's iconic trophy figure. He will also show face at some point, the outlet claimed.

It could be something of a TV comeback for the actor, if it goes through as reportedly planned. Depp also recently resigned a contract with Dior and announced his next film La Favorite, where he'll play King Louis XV, according to the Daily Mail.

Though Depp probably won't get a VMA, he has won five MTV Movie Awards through the years, including the past for Best Performance, Best Villain and the Generation Award.

Depp has also been busy in his musical endeavors. This summer, he re-teamed with The Hollywood Vampires — that's the supergroup featuring Joe Perry and Alice Cooper — for a short European tour, as seen on the band's Instagram page.

Not to mention, Depp worked with Jeff Beck on the album 18 that dropped in July. (Hear some below.) The two have also been appearing together in the U.K. recently. Beck has a tour coming up, so who knows, maybe Depp will have more appearances coming soon.

Jeff Beck + Johnny Depp, "This is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr" (Music Video)