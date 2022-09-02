Kate Moss Says Johnny Depp Gifted Her Diamond Necklace Hidden in His Butt Crack

Kate Moss recently recalled one of the most memorable gifts she ever received from ex-boyfriend Johnny Depp: a diamond necklace the actor had hidden between his butt cheeks.

"That diamond necklace Johnny gave me, they were the first diamonds I ever owned. He pulled them out of the crack of his arse," Moss told British Vogue.

"We were going out to dinner and he said, 'I've got something in my bum, can you have a look,' and I was like, 'what' and I put my hand down his trousers and I pulled out a diamond necklace. That diamond necklace," she continued.

Depp and Moss dated from 1994 to 1998. The diamond necklace is hardly the first unique gift the actor gave her during their time together.

On the model's 32nd birthday, Depp reportedly spent $868 to fill their bath tub at London's Portobello Hotel with expensive champagne.

The former couple made headlines over the summer when Moss was called on to testify in Depp's definition case against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Moss was called to testify because Heard claimed she heard that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor once pushed Moss down a flight of stairs. According to Yahoo!, Moss shared a different story, claiming Depp actually helped her after she accidentally slipped.

The supermodel claimed Depp even tended to her after she tripped during a vacation spent together, saying Depp came running to help her before he "carried her to her room and got her medical attention."

The couple were nevertheless spotted in heated arguments and other dysfunction before. In one instance, Depp was arrested for damaging a hotel room.