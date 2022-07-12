Johnny Depp Settles ‘City of Lies’ Assault Case Just Days Ahead of Trial

Johnny Depp appears to have narrowly avoided another trial. The actor has settled an assault lawsuit leveled against him by a City of Lies crew member. The news comes just weeks before the case was supposed to go to court.

In 2018, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor was sued by Gregg "Rocky" Brooks following an alleged interaction they had on set. Brooks claimed Depp hit him twice after he announced that filming was done for the day, according to Deadline.

Brooks also alleged that Depp smelled like alcohol and behaved in an incendiary manner by urging Brooks to respond in turn. The Hollywood Reporter notes he claimed the actor was using drugs. The series of events was later called into question by the film's script supervisor Emma Danoff.

The trial was pushed back as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, in a last-minute save it appears that Depp and Brooks have come to an agreement outside of court.

The terms of the settlement are not public. Additionally, the terms could still fall through.

"The settlement agreement conditions dismissal of this matter on the satisfactory completion of specified terms that are not to be performed within 45 days of the date of the settlement,” court documents obtained by Deadline read.

If things go according to plan, the case will be dismissed in early 2023.

Depp famously spent several weeks in court facing off against his ex-wife Amber Heard following defamation charges earlier this year. Both members of the estranged couple were found liable for defaming the other.

Although social media reactions would suggest that Depp emerged victorious from the case, data suggests his popularity took a hit while everything played out in the public eye.

It appears Depp might still return to court in the future as Heard's legal team has signaled they plan to appeal the ruling. His legal team does not lend much credibility to the request, though.

Newsweek notes the attempts to have the original trial overturned stem partly from complaints that an improper juror sat on the jury. Depp's legal team have referred to the motion as "pure speculation" and "outlandish."

Depp was supposed to be represented by Camille Vasquez in his trial with Brooks.