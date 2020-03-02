Real ID Required in Maine October 2020

Beginning October 1, 2020, a REAL ID compliant license or other form of acceptable ID will be required to fly within the US.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has recently begun a public awareness campaign to remind those who travel of the fall deadline. Acceptable forms of REAL ID include a REAL ID compliant license, a valid US Passport, or a military ID.

For those who have obtained a Maine driver's license in the past few months, you'll notice a star in the upper right hand corner. That indicates a REAL ID compliant license. If you don't have a REAL ID driver’s licenses or identification yet, they are available in Maine from your nearest Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles office. There is a charge, depending on the form of ID you choose.

You will need to show documents identifying you by name and birth date, showing you are lawfully in the United States, provide a valid Social Security number or proof of eligibility, and at least two documents proving Maine residency. You can get a Maine REAL ID Document Checklist from the Maine Department of the Secretary of State, Bureau of Motor Vehicles. The website for more information is www.maine.gov/sos/bmv.

If your name has legally changed and now differs from your identity document, proof of the name change must be provided as well (for example, a marriage license, divorce decree, or court order).

For more information on flying with a REAL ID, visit https://www.tsa.gov/real-id.