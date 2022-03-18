RCMP Seeking to Identify Suspect in Moncton Robbery

The RCMP is asking for the public's help in identifying a man involved in an armed robbery this week at a Moncton convenience store just off Mountain Road.

At around 9 p.m. on Monday, March 14, a man entered the Esso Convenience Store at the end of Lonsdale Street and demanded money from an employee, according to Sgt. Mathieu Roy of the Codiac Regional RCMP.

The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene in a van before police arrived. The vehicle reportedly headed in the direction of Glencairn Drive. No one was injured during the robbery, Sgt. Roy said.

Police have released photos taken from video surveillance at the store. They are hoping that despite the low quality of the images, it may generate information from the public to help identify the individual or in some way assist the police investigation.

The individual is described as a man about five feet eight inches (172 centimeters) tall, with a medium build. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing black sunglasses, a black mask or balaclava, a grey hooded sweatshirt, black gloves and grey sweat pants. He was also carrying a black backpack. Store employees told police the man spoke English without an accent.

Police did not say what weapon the suspect was allegedly carrying during the crime.

Anyone with information about Monday night’s robbery, or who recognizes the individual in the photos, is asked to call the Codiac RCMP at 506-857-2400. Information can also be provided anonymously through New Brunswick Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).