RCMP Seek to Identify Suspect in Shediac Bank Robbery

The Shediac RCMP is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect involved in an armed robbery Thursday afternoon at a bank in Shediac, N.B.

The man entered a bank on Main Street shortly before 1:00 p.m., claiming to be armed and demanded money from one of the tellers, according to a news release from Corporal Gabriel Deveau.

The suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money before police arrived, Deveau said. Nobody was injured during the incident and no weapon was apparently shown.

The RCMP has released these images of the alleged robber taken from the bank’s video surveillance cameras. Police are hoping that information from the public may help identify him or provide additional information to aid in the investigation.

Police and witnesses describe the man as being somewhere between 5’ 2” and 5’ 7” (157 to 170 centimeters tall) with an average build. He had short brown hair and was wearing a ball cap with camouflage pattern, sunglasses, a black hoodie and blue jeans at the time of the alleged crime.

Anyone with information about the robbery, or who recognizes the person in the photo, is asked to call the Shediac RCMP at (506) 533-5151. Information can also be provided anonymously through New Brunswick Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

