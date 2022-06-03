RCMP Release Photos in Fuel Theft Investigation, Lepreau, N.B.

Person of Interest in Theft of Fuel

The RCMP is releasing photos from video surveillance to help identify a person of interest in a theft of fuel in Lepreau, N.B.

Video Surveillance Photos Released

Police are hoping the public recognizes the individual to help their investigation. The RCMP said “despite the quality of the image, information from the public may help identify the person.”

RCMP RCMP loading...

Police Investigating Two Incidents

Two thefts of fuel occurred at two different locations. The RCMP believes it is the same individual involved in both incidents. Police said the person of interest filled their tank and left without paying.

RCMP RCMP loading...

Details of Thefts

The first theft happened in the morning on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at the Irving gas station on Route 170 in St. Stephen, N.B. The second time was on Thursday, June 2 around 8:40 a.m. at the Irving gas station on Route 175 in Lepreau, N.B.

Remain Anonymous with Crime Stoppers

Contact the St. George RCMP at 506-755-1130 if you have any information to provide related to this incident, or if you can identify the person of interest or vehicle in the photos. You can remain anonymous by using Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Download the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.

Get our free mobile app

News Updates and Additional Info

This New Brunswick news story will be updated with additional info when the information is made available and released to the media and public. Additional details will be posted to the homepage and on social media.

It's an International Experience at this Northern Maine-Western Canada Golf Course Right on the border of Northern Maine and Southwestern New Brunswick, Canada lies a unique plot of land.

The Aroostook Valley Country Club is an 18-hole golf course that calls two countries its home. The course and the clubhouse sit in Canada, while the parking lot, pro shop, and entrance lie in Maine.

It's truly an international round of golf at AVCC.