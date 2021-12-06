RCMP Investigating Possible Frauds at New Brunswick Auto Dealer

Alert to New Brunswick Auto Shoppers

The Financial Crimes unit of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police is investigating complaints of possible frauds at a car dealership near Fredericton, New Brunswick. RCMP investigators would like to speak with anyone who was a customer of DMR Auto Sales between January 2020 through September 2021.

How has the fraud been executed?

DMR Auto Sales is located in Richibucto Road just outside of Fredericton. There have been several complaints filed of customers trading in a vehicle with a balance owed and the traded vehicle was then sold to a new customer. Customers who traded in a vehicle and bought a new one claim they later found out they were responsible for payments on the old vehicle as well as their new vehicle.

Have any arrests been made?

The RCMP have not made any arrests to date in this case. Cst. Francois Ouellet said in the statement “In many cases, the previous owner continued to have funds withdrawn from their account after the sale of the traded-in vehicle.” Anyone who was a customer of DMR during the January 2020 – September 2021 timeline can contact the RCMP Financial Crimes Unit at 506-452-4219. Past customers of DMR should also check their financial activity to see if they spot any irregularities that may relate to this investigation. Should you find any frauds not associated with this case, you should still contact the Financial Crimes Unit.

Next steps for the investigation

Officials say that the two business owners have been cooperative so far in the investigation. Ouellet went on to say “We are working with both owners in hopes to identify additional fraud victims.” The investigation is ongoing and the RCMP will update when appropriate.