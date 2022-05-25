RCMP Investigating Assault and Attempted Abduction on Highway 180

Woman Assaulted and Attempted Abduction on Highway 180

Police are looking for information about an assault and attempted abduction reported on Highway 180 between Saint-Quentin and Bathurst on Monday, May 23, 2022.

Driver Flagged Down to Help with Flat Tire

The Chaleur Region RCMP said a woman who was driving towards Bathurst around 7:00 p.m. (about 25 minutes from Saint-Quentin) when she was flagged down by another woman who asked for help changing a tire on a panel van.

Driver Gets Away from Attackers

Two men assaulted the woman when she got out of her car. Police said the men tried to pull her into the van, but she got away and back in her vehicle. The van pursued her for six to eight minutes on Highway 180 until it turned around and went the other way.

Description of the Individuals and Van

The RCMP provided a description of the woman who flagged down the driver. She has curly blond hair and speaks both English and French without an accent. At the time of the incident, she was wearing a long pink jacket. The first man involved has dark hair and a full beard. The second man is described as having dark eyes. He is clean shaven with dark hair. Police believe one of the two men sustained an eye injury in the attack. The vehicle is a white or light grey panel van.

Statement from the RCMP

Cpl. Hans Ouellette of the New Brunswick RCMP said:

We want to speak to anyone who was travelling on Highway 180 near Mount Carleton between 4 and 8 p.m. on May 23, especially if you noticed the van or the individuals described or if you have dash-cam or other video from the area. If you know who these people might be, or if you have any information that could assist our investigation, please contact police right away.

Get our free mobile app

Call or Text Crime Stoppers

Contact the Chaleur Regional RCMP at 506-548-7771 if you have any information about this incident, or if you were on Highway 180 near Saint-Quentin between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Monday, May 23. You can remain anonymous by using Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Download the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.