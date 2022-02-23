New Brunswick RCMP will be in the Minto-Chipman area on Wednesday as the search continues for a 27-year-old man who disappeared nearly four weeks ago.

Brandon Donelan of Chipman was last seen in the area on January 27 and he was reported missing to police three days later.

The police presence will include specialized policing services, the RCMP helicopter and the Major Crime Unit, according to Corporal Hans Ouellette.

"We are working diligently to find out what happened to Brandon Donelan, and that means using the resources we have available to get answers," Cpl. Ouellette said. "The New Brunswick RCMP Major Crime Unit is involved to determine whether criminality may have been a factor in his disappearance."

Residents of the Minto-Chipman area are being asked to check their properties for any sign of the missing man, or anything that may appear suspicious or out of place.

Donelan is described as being about 5’5” (165 cm) and about 140 pounds (63 kg). He has blue and green eyes, short light brown hair and a large tattoo of a woman’s face covering his left arm. Police say he was last seen wearing an orange knitted cap, a grey Carhartt coat, blue jeans and black ankle boots.

New Brunswick RCMP New Brunswick RCMP loading...

"If you find articles of clothing that match what Brandon was last wearing or anything that may help the investigation, please call police right away," Ouellette said. "We especially want to talk to anyone who may have seen or spoken to Brandon after January 27 or who may have information on his movements that evening."

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Brandon Donelan, please call the RCMP at 506-357-4300. Information can also be provided anonymously through New Brunswick Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) www.crimenb.ca.

New Brunswick RCMP New Brunswick RCMP loading...

LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today From: 25 ways you could be saving money today] These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [