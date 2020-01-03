Presque Isle Police: Threatening Email Generated by a VPN

Presque Isle Police Chief Laurie Kelly said as of Friday afternoon, investigators have learned the e-mail threatening a school shooting at Presque Isle High School Thursday morning was generated by a Virtual Private Network or VPN.

A VPN is is a for-purchase IP address connecting the buyer to international IP addresses for use in gaming, watching international television shows, and the like.

Kelly said Presque Isle Police have more interviews scheduled and are tracking the purchase of the VPN (IP address) to narrow the focus to specific suspects and do not believe the e-mail came from outside the State or Country.

Chief Kelly said, although schools were open today with scheduled police presence walk-throughs, attendance was down dramatically erring on the side of caution by many families.

Presque Isle Police Department will continue the investigation and collaboration with other agencies, said Kelly.