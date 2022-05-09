Presque Isle Police Seize Drugs, Loaded Firearm and Drug Proceeds

PIPD Investigation

The Presque Isle Police Department seize multiple drugs, a loaded firearm and drug proceeds in a vehicle on Main Street, Thursday, May 5, 2022.

Drugs Found Investigating Crash

Corporal Stephen St Peter and Officer Kyle White were investigating a single vehicle crash around 6 a.m. on May 5 when they observed several illegal items in the vehicle.

Meth, Crack, Loaded Firearm and Drug Proceeds

According to the Presque Isle Police, the driver was in possession of “approximately 519.4 grams of methamphetamine, 131.2 grams of crack cocaine, a loaded firearm and $8,204 dollars in drug proceeds.”

Photos

Two photos were posted to the Presque Isle Police Department’s Facebook page. No additional information was released.

