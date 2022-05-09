Presque Isle Police Seize Drugs, Loaded Firearm and Drug Proceeds
PIPD Investigation
The Presque Isle Police Department seize multiple drugs, a loaded firearm and drug proceeds in a vehicle on Main Street, Thursday, May 5, 2022.
Drugs Found Investigating Crash
Corporal Stephen St Peter and Officer Kyle White were investigating a single vehicle crash around 6 a.m. on May 5 when they observed several illegal items in the vehicle.
Meth, Crack, Loaded Firearm and Drug Proceeds
According to the Presque Isle Police, the driver was in possession of “approximately 519.4 grams of methamphetamine, 131.2 grams of crack cocaine, a loaded firearm and $8,204 dollars in drug proceeds.”
Photos
Two photos were posted to the Presque Isle Police Department’s Facebook page. No additional information was released.
News Updates
This news story will be updated when more details are made available. Information will be posted to social media and on our homepage.
PIPD Info
The Presque Isle Police update their Facebook on a regular basis. Some of those articles are news events like arrests or advisories to the community. Many times, you see shared information from other agencies about investigations or updates on staff or local events. You can see more posts from the Presque Isle Police on their Facebook.
Additional PIPD and City Info
The Presque Isle Police Department is located at 43 North Street in the City of Presque isle. The Chief of Police is Laurie Kelly. The business line is (207) 764 - 4476. Their email is pipd@presqueisleme.us. Addition Info about the city of Presque Isle: The City Manager of Presque Isle, Maine is Martin Puckett. Presque Isle City Hall is located at 12 2nd Street. The phone number is (207) 760 - 2700.