PIPD Looking for Men who Damaged Bradley’s Car Wash

The Presque Isle Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify the men responsible for damaging equipment at Bradley’s car wash in Presque Isle.

Contact PIPD if you have any information about this incident. You can remain anonymous by using call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-638-8477 or send a text message to 538-8477.

The owner of Bradley's Car Wash is offering a $500 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of these men.