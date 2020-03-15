Presque Isle Police Looking for Stolen Snowmobile

Presque Isle Police said a snowmobile was stolen from the Presque Isle Inn and Convention Center sometime after 8 pm Saturday night.

It’s described as an orange 2006 Arctic Cat Crossfire 700 without decals. The front right cowling is broken and it has yellow coil springs.

Police said, due to the age of the sled, the thief removed the stock ignition wires to start the sled without the key.

Contact PIPD at 764-4476 if you have any information about this theft or have seen the snowmobile.