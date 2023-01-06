Presque Isle Police Department 2022 Year End Crime Stats

The Presque Isle Police Department released some of their year end crime stats for 2022. The information was shared on their Facebook page.

57% Increase in Calls in 2022 Over Previous Years

The numbers show an increase in calls rose almost 57% from previous years, according to PIPD data. A total of 12,063 were made to the Presque Isle Police. The average over the past few years has been around 7,636 calls for service.

2022 Year End Crime Stats from the Presque Isle Police Department

The statistics also break down the types of calls being made. Here is how they look from the most calls to the least calls. (See the graph below in the Facebook post).

The biggest number listed was 2,049 traffic stops.

There were multiple traffic crashes totaling 491 calls to the department over the past year.

The total number of arrests made was 474 in 2022.

Thefts accounted for 371 calls to police.

There were 322 mental health crisis calls to the Presque Isle Police Department.

Drug arrests data shows 299 people taken into custody.

PIPD reports 41 impaired driving calls in 2022.

More Information

The stats and info provided comes directly from the Presque Isle Police Department. Follow their Facebook page (they recently updated their page). For more information, you can contact PIPD at the station located at 43 North Street, Suite 2, or call (207) 764-4476.

