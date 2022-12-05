St. Apollonia's Festival of Trees had a record crowd on opening night at the Aroostook Centre Mall as 81 trees were on display. The whole weekend was busy with activity.

The Annual Holiday Event Brought in Huge Crowds

Visitors bought tickets to bid on the different displays to win the many items offered with each tree. Of the featured displays was the Community Spirit Tree with over $3,500 in gifts.

Sponsors and Individuals Honored

Sponsors were especially recognized who have participated in the annual event for five years or more. Several trees were designed to memorialize individuals who have had an important impact on local communities.

Full Parking Lot at the Aroostook Centre Mall

The mall parking lot was full from end to end as people from all over came to enjoy the event. There was live music and decorations everywhere to celebrate Christmas. The Festival Tree was open Friday from 3 to 8 pm, Saturday from 9 am to 8 pm and Sunday from 9 am to 2 pm.

Festival of Trees Winners List

The drawing of the winners is a big attraction as people who bid on trees are eager to see who won.

Big Events Were a Big Success All Weekend in Star City

There were several big attractions over the weekend in Presque Isle with the traditional Holiday Light Parade on Main Street and the Craft Fair at the Aroostook Centre Mall.

The parade was originally planned for Friday night, December 2, but was rescheduled for Sunday night due to weather. The Craft Fair at the old Kmart location drew big crowds all weekend.

