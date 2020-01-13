Presque Isle Police Arrest Man for Trafficking

The Presque Isle Police arrested a 22-year-old man Saturday for Trafficking and Violations of Conditions of Release.

Ares Rattray was in possession of approximately 22 grams of meth & $875 when he was searched as part of his bail conditions, said Sergeant Tyler Cote.

A search warrant was issued for Rattray’s residence at 44 Allen Street where he lives with a 24/7 custodian, Kiley Pelletier.

PIPD said meth and suspected heroin were found during the search. They also seized a .223 caliber AR rifle and $5,000 from the residence.

Rattray is charged with Trafficking Schedule W Drugs, Violations of Conditions of Release. Ares was transported to the Aroostook County Jail.