Presque Isle Farmers Market 2020

The Presque Isle Farmers Market kicks off for the season, Saturday, May 23 at Riverside Park from 8:30 am – 1 pm.

It’s open rain or shine every Saturday. Memorial Day weekend 2020 looks to be nice weather. The Presque Isle Farmers market runs until the middle of October every year.

Buy local meat, plants/seedlings, fruits & vegetables, fiddelheads, mushrooms, herbs, jam & jellies, coffee, tea, maple syrup and more.

Micmac Farms said vendors will pick & pack your items for safety. They ask you to keep a 6’ distance between people and wear a mask. Also, artisans will not set up right now due to Maine guidelines. Agricultural products and things like soap are essential items and will be sold.

Last year, a $750 Farm Credit East Market Grant was awarded to the Presque Isle Farmers Market. The grant works as an asset to low-income shoppers to purchase healthy, locally grown and made goods. Officials said Maine Harvest Bucks are also available.

For more info, follow the Presque Isle Farmers' Market on Facebook.

Maine's Farmers Market Season Starts under New Conditions

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s spring farmers market season is getting started all over the state with new rules and sanitation measures to cope with the coronavirus pandemic. The state is home to more than 120 of the markets.

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry said the markets are changing layouts and locations in response to the virus.

The Maine Federation of Farmers’ Markets said there will also be new social norms intended to keep customers and vendors safe.

Booths are spaced farther apart than in previous years, and shoppers are moving in one-way directions, similar to the instructions at many grocery stores.