POLL: What’s The Best Stephen King Book Turned Into A Movie?

Since Halloween is almost here, we are 100% invested in all things spooky. It seems like the perfect time to take a deep dive into the collected works of Stephen King, which is no small feat.

As Bangor's most famous resident, we feel compelled to constantly talk about him, because he is a true living legend, and especially in these parts

There have been over 60 of his published works that have been turned into either feature films, or mini-series, and there are several in development to come to a screen near you.. When you are that prolific, it is hard to narrow it down to just one choice, but some of his film adaptations are so iconic that it seems like a perfect poll question.

Not all of these are horror stories, but you could certainly make a solid and scary Halloween night of viewing from several of these titles. Maybe your favorite isn't on the list? It is all good, you can vote for that too.

The Shining

Cujo

Carrie

IT

Pet Sematary

Children of the Corn

Christine

The Green Mile

Stand By Me

The Shawshank Redemption

1408

Creepshow

The Stand

Misery

The Dead Zone

Salem’s Lot

Firestarter

