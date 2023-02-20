A Waterville police officer and two other people were injured in a crash Saturday afternoon on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

Police Officer and Two People Taken to Hospital After Crash

All three were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the Kennebec Journal.

Officer Involved in Crash Identified

Acting Waterville police Chief Bill Bonney said Officer Mikayla Hodge was injured. The two other people involved in the crash have not yet been identified.

Accident Happened Near Aroma Joe’s on the JFK Plaza

Information about the cause of the crash has not yet been released. The accident happened near Aroma Joe’s in the JFK Plaza.

Winslow Police Investigating the Crash

Winslow Police are investigating the incident. The Waterville Chief of Police said departments do not investigate crashes involving their own officers.

This developing news story will be updated with additional information when it is released to the media and public. Get breaking news as it happens. Download the station’s app for free.

