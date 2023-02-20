Bradford Man Arrested for Drug Possession in Millinocket, Maine

A 36-year-old man from Bradford was arrested and charged with possession of drugs after telling police he had drugs on him during a traffic stop in Millinocket.

Driver Admitted to Having Drugs in his Sock and Waistband

David Benard was stopped for a motor vehicle defect on Central Street on Saturday night, February 11 around 9:30 pm.

Police said Benard told East Millinocket Police Officer Carlson that he was out on bail for drug charges. Bernard consented to a search of his vehicle and drug paraphernalia was found. Police searched Benard and found drug paraphernalia in his sock. Benard also "admitted to having drugs concealed in his sock as well as inside his waistband."

More Drugs Found after Additional Search

He was transported to the East Millinocket Police Department. Before Benard was taken to the Penobscot County Jail, another search was done and concealed drugs fell from his pants.

Police seized a combined total of nine grams of cocaine, heroin and fentanyl.

Three Counts of Unlawful Possession

Benard is charged with three counts of unlawful possession of drugs and violation of bail.

