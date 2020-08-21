Police: Lincoln, Maine Man Posted Confession Online

A Lincoln man who allegedly shot and killed his mother posted a confession online that same night.

State Police have charged 44-year-old Adam Groves with the murder of 63-year-old Pauline Taylor, who was found dead in her home in Lincoln Wednesday evening.

WABI reports Groves posted to Facebook that night, saying he had just killed his mother. The post has since been removed.

Groves is being held at the Penobscot County Jail without bail. He is expected to make his first court appearance this morning in Bangor.

Authorities say Groves has no prior criminal history.