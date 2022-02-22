Photos of Illegal Dumping Lead to Charges, Cyr Plantation, Maine

Charges for Illegal Dumping

The Maine Forest Rangers have identified and charged several people for illegal dumping violations in Cyr Plantation.

Individuals Identified

On Tuesday morning, Rangers posted photos on Facebook and asked for help identifying three individuals who dumped several items at the intersection of Cyr Road and Route 1 in Cyr Plantation, Maine.

Photos of the Incident

Three people are seen in the photos dumping a ladder and other items. The names of the individuals are not released.

The time and date stamped on the photos shows the incident happened on Sunday, February 20 at 2:25 p.m. (Eastern time).

Cyr Plantation is located in Northeastern Maine:

Contact Information

The investigating officer is Ranger Keith Draper. These individuals have been identified. If you have any additional info about this incident, you can reach and contact the Department of Public Safety's Regional Communications Center in Houlton at (207) 532-5400. You can also send a private message on Facebook if you have more details to add to this investigation.

Maine Forest Rangers on Facebook

The Maine Forest Rangers are part of the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry. They provide information like this on their Facebook page on a regular basis. The Rangers also post about their missions which includes some cool views from their helicopters.

Newscasts and Updated Posts

If more details are released about this incident, we’ll update our homepage and social media. Listen to our newscasts on the radio, online and on the free app.

