There has been a gaping hole in my soul and my life since March and that has been the absence of concerts.

Gone, for now, are the days of sweaty music fans smooshed into cramped indoor venues. Or planning out a whole day at a huge outdoor venue like the Maine Savings Pavilion in Westbrook or Darling's Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor.

Those days will return! (THEY HAVE TO!) And Darling's Waterfront Pavilion will be making a comeback in a big way.

Today, they teased on Facebook the vision for the future and it's incredible! The curb appeal alone is jaw-dropping. Inside the venue, there is tons of seating plus covered elevated seating on the side. I can only speculate what else will be around the updated venue. There's no doubt this will be New England's go-to favorite venue.

No specific details have been released at this time as to when the project will be complete but when this pandemic is over, boy, are we gonna party!