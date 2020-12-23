People Are Scarfing Up Log Cabins in Maine Thanks to COVID

Log cabin sales are booming - because people want to get the heck out of the city and be super rural.

Yup, people are saying they want to get the hell out of the city, and nothing is more comforting and rural than a log cabin.

The Portland Press Herald tried to get actual figures of the growth, but it's not tracked like other home sales. So, you have to go to the source.

Maine has a few companies that have been around for decades building log cabins, according to the newspaper, and they say that business is booming and it looks like the trend will continue into 2021.

Business is up 20-50% for many log cabin builders, per the Press Herald, and that's just the beginning.

GettyImages

They say 2021 is when it's really gonna start going gangbusters! People are planning ahead and buying up land.

Usually, log cabins are a bit more in price, but prices are not as high as they were pre-COVID thanks to only manufactured lumber up in price, not raw materials, according to the newspaper.

Interest rates are low, stock market is high - are you thinking of a log cabin to escape the madness?