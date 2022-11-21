A 56-year-old female pedestrian suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Newburgh, Maine on Saturday afternoon. The incident happened in the vicinity of 2072 Carmel Road North around 1:30 p.m.

56-Year-Old was Seriously Injured after Being Hit by a Vehicle

The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office said the woman had “serious injuries” and was taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor for treatment.

The Sheriff’s Office said “Investigators do not believe speed or alcohol were factors in this investigation.”

Several Law Enforcement Agencies Responded

Multiple agencies responded to the scene including the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office, the Newburgh Fire Department, Capital Ambulance, and the Hampden Police Department, the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division, Accident Reconstructionist, Forensic Mapper, and Drone operators.

The investigation is ongoing.

Get our free mobile app

News Updates and Alerts

Look for additional information related to this news story when more details are released and made available to the media and public. Download the app for breaking news and alerts. Listen to the news live on the radio, on streaming and on the app. Follow the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook for new posts.

READ MORE: Houlton Man Dies in Crash on Route 2 in New Limerick

ALSO READ: Multi-Vehicle Crash as Semi & Propane Truck Collide on Route 11 in Portage, Maine

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State