Patriots Truck Delivers Meals for Veterans in Bangor

Despite the fact that we're all still a little bitter about TB12 leaving us to go to another team that shall remain nameless, we're New Englanders, and the Patriots are still our team.

Yesterday in Bangor the official tractor-trailer truck of the New England Patriots rolled into the Cross Insurance Center freighted full of nonperishable food for veterans. According to News Center Maine The packages of food have three 14 days worth of food in them for each person.

This isn't the first time the greatest team in Football history has gone out of its way to be kind, either. If you remember about a month ago, people could be heard cheering in the streets as this same 18-wheeler rolled into New York City to deliver a massive load of PPE to New York's front line health care workers.

This time, in Bangor, the Patriots are delivering the food in conjunction with the food4vets program. It's an arm of the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation and aims to provide food, recipes and support to those veterans who need it most.

their website their mission it "To provide programs, services and goods that help satisfy critical needs and enhance the well-being and quality of life for Massachusetts Active Duty Military, National Guard, Coast Guard, Veterans and their families."