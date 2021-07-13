Paris Hilton Is Getting Her Very Own Cooking Show

Grab your apron because Paris Hilton is about to say "that's hot" from inside the kitchen... because the icon is getting her own Netflix cooking show!

Cooking With Paris is set to hit Netflix on August 4 and promises to "showcase her culinary expertise (or lack thereof), glam kitchen wardrobe, and party-throwing skills with some of her fab celeb friends."

The socialite multi-hyphenate will show off her "very newly domesticated side and [welcome] us into her kitchen while she learns to sauté, sear and zest."

The project marks Hilton's first follow-up to her intimate 2020 YouTube Originals documentary, This Is Paris, in which she opened up about her childhood trauma from attending a Utah schooled for troubled teens; the impact her sex tape being made public had on her mental health; and more she had never shared with the cameras before.

Of course, the reality TV pioneer has also starred in a parade of her own shows over the years, from The Simple Life with former BFF Nicole Richie to Paris Hilton's My New BFF and its two international spinoffs centered in Dubai and London. There was also the often-forgotten The World According to Paris, which aired on Oxygen back in 2011.

Up next, Hilton is set to star in a 13-episode docu-series — also on Netflix — that will follow her as she prepares to walk down the aisle in her wedding to fiancé Carter Reum.

Either way, she's certainly come a long way from the time she attempted to cook bacon using an iron on The Simple Life. (Simply iconic, tbh.) And we'll never forget the time Hilton tried to make lasagna on her YouTube channel! While you wait for her new show to drop, revisit that clip below.