Panic! At the Disco Drop New Song ‘Viva Las Vengeance,’ Announce Studio Album

After teasing fans a couple of weeks ago, Panic! At the Disco have dropped a brand new single called "Viva Las Vengeance," announced an upcoming studio album with the same name and accompanying tour dates.

Viva Las Vengeance is set for release Aug. 19 through Fueled By Ramen and will be PATD's first album since 2018's Pray for the Wicked. Brendon Urie recorded the album with a tape machine. He worked with Jake Sinclair, Mike Viola and Butch Walker on the project.

"Welcome to Viva Las Vengeance. This is the tale about growing up in Las Vegas. It’s about love, fame, burnout and everything that happens in between," the description of the music video reads. "This is the new era, and the journey starts now."

"Viva Las Vengeance is a look back at who I was 17 years ago and who I am now with the fondness I didn’t have before. I didn’t realize I was making an album and there was something about the tape machine that kept me honest,” the frontman added in a press release.

The band will also set out on their first North American headlining tour since 2019, which kicks off Sept. 8 in Houston, Texas, and wraps up in San Francisco, Calif. at the end of October. Marina and Jake Wesley Rogers with Beach Bunny will join as support on select dates of the tour. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, June 8 at 10AM local time on Ticketmaster. One dollar from each ticket sale will be donated to the band's Highest Hopes Foundation, which is an organization in support of human rights.

Following their North American run, PATD will head to Europe in early 2023 for another leg. Tickets for the European dates will be available Friday, June 10 at 10AM local time.

Pre-order your copy of Viva Las Vengeance here. Check out the song's video and its lyrics below, as well as the album art, track list and 2022 tour dates underneath.

Panic! At the Disco, 'Viva Las Vengeance' Lyrics

Pyramid of ones, kids with loaded guns

Plugged on a power strip

(Power strip)

I’m already dead, woodstock in the shed

I’m so out of it

(Out of it)

Someone did me wrong, stole my favorite song

Yes, it really hurt

(Really hurt)

Stepped on every chord, fell on every sword

Yes, excalibur

(Excalibur) I don’t wanna be a diva

I just wanna be free

On a sofa with Sativa

Living the dream… Shut up and go to bed

She said

‘Viva Las Vengeance!’

Shut up and go to bed

She said

‘Viva Las Vengeance!’ Hacking at my feed, act like you are me

No one really cares

(Really cares)

Nothing’s really real, no one really feels

Nothing to declare

(To declare) I don’t wanna be anonymous

But I don’t wanna be you

In a city full of promises

Nothing rings true Shut up and go to bed

She said

‘Viva Las Vengeance!’

Shut up and go to bed

She said

‘Viva Las Vengeance!’ Giving up the key to paint a masterpiece

What am I doing here?

Stuck here in the weeds

On a road that leads

To nowhere… Shut up and go to bed

‘Viva Las Vengeance!’ Shut up and go to bed

She said

‘Viva Las Vengeance!’

Shut up and go to bed

She said

‘Viva Las Vengeance!’ Every moment is a replay

I’m being buried alive

Didn’t wanna kill the DJ

But it can’t hurt to try

Panic! At the Disco - Viva Las Vengeance Album Art + Track List

1. Viva Las Vengeance

2. Middle of a Break-up

3. Don’t Let The Light Go Out

4. Local God

5. Star Spangled Banger

6. God Killed Rock And Roll

7. Say It Louder

8. Sugar Soaker

9. Something About Maggie

10. Sad Clown

11. All By Yourself

12. Do It To Death

Panic! At the Disco 2022 North American Tour Dates

Sept. 8 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Center

Sept. 10 – Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center

Sept. 11 – Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

Sept. 13 – Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

Sept. 14 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

Sept. 16 – Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Fiserv Forum

Sept. 17 – Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

Sept. 20 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

Sept. 21 – Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena

Sept. 23 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Sept. 25 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 27 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

Sept. 28 – Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Sept. 30 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center

Oct. 1 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Oct. 2 – Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena

Oct. 4 – Sunrise, Fla. @ FLA Live Arena

Oct. 5 – Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena

Oct. 7 – Duluth, Ga. @ Gas South Arena

Oct. 8 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 9 – Saint Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

Oct. 11 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Oct. 13 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

Oct. 15 – Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

Oct. 16 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

Oct. 19 – Inglewood, Calif. @ Kia Forum

Oct. 21 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena

Oct. 23 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Center

Oct. 25 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center

Panic! At the Disco 2023 European Tour Dates

Feb. 20 - Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadthalle

Feb. 21 - Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle

Feb. 23 - Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena

Feb. 24 - Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

Feb. 25 - Rotterdam, NL @ Rotterdam Ahoy

Feb. 28 - Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

March 1 - Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena

March 3 - Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

March 4 - Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena

March 6 - London, UK @ The O2

March 10 - Manchester, UK @ AO Arena