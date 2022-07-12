Why Fans Are Randomly Blocking Panic! At the Disco’s Brendon Urie on Twitter

Panic! At the Disco's Brendon Urie is currently at the center of a viral trend they may never even end up seeing.

Twitter users from various fandoms are blocking the sole member of the alternative-rock band, arbitrarily blaming Urie for reasons out of their control.

"I will never experience hearing Twenty One Pilots for the first time again so I blocked Brendon Urie," one person joked on Twitter.

"Fob8 [Fall Out Boy 8] hasn’t been released yet so I blocked Brendon Urie," another wrote.

"It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia didn't get any Emmy nominations again so I blocked Brendon Urie," someone else tweeted.

"Noah Schnapp and Doja Cat are fighting so I blocked Brendon Urie," another user declared, referencing the TikTok feud between the Stranger Things star and the singer after Schnapp shared their private DMs on TikTok.

"Nothing specific prompted this, I just blocked Brendon Urie for my own mental health," another wrote, jumping on the bandwagon.

There doesn't seem to be any real rhyme or reason for the hilariously nonsensical viral trend of blocking Urie for things that have literally nothing to do with the musician, but it does all feel very on trend for 2022.

Urie is the sole member of Panic! At the Disco. In the U.S. alone, the alternative act has sold a combined 4.6 million albums, according to Chart Data.

In 2018, the 33-year-old, who's been married to Sarah Orzechowski since 2013, came out as pansexual in PAPER.

"I'm married to a woman and I'm very much in love with her but I'm not opposed to a man because to me, I like a person," he told the magazine. "Yeah, I guess you could qualify me as pansexual because I really don't care. If a person is great, then a person is great. I just like good people, if your heart's in the right place. I'm definitely attracted to men. It's just people that I am attracted to."