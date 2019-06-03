Brendon Urie, Taylor Swift + More Celebrate LGBTQ Pride Month on Social Media

June marks the 50th anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall Riots (June 28-29), which in turn inspired the launch of Pride Month. Celebrities everywhere are now celebrating and showing their support of the LGBTQ+ community.

On Instagram, Mariah Carey launched another Pride merchandise line, while Katy Perry shared a sweet post on Instagram showing her support for the month.

Kacey Musgraves, who has been a strong supporter of LGBTQ+ youth through the years, shared a moment on Twitter in which she recently took a pride flag on stage. Also on Twitter, Hayley Kiyoko responded to fans and shared their stories on her timeline.

Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco has been known to take Pride flags from fans at his concerts. He recently performed "Me!" alongside Taylor Swift at Wango Tango as a surprise guest. During the song, Urie wore a pride shirt while Swift spoke about her LGBTQ+ Equality Act petition.

On Instagram, Lily Collins shared an image of her posing in front of rainbow curtains. Dua Lipa shared words of love with tons of emojis, while Camila Cabello took to all of her social media accounts to share her words of support.

Blink 182's Mark Hoppus tweeted that he wants to be a better ally and advocate for LGBTQ+ people. And even brands like Disney and Nickelodeon celebrated by changing their logos. Disney World also offered exclusive Pride events and merchandise.

Below, see how the stars are celebrating the LGBTQ+ community for Pride 2019 on social media.