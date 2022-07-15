Palmyra Woman Charged with Arson in Fire That Destroyed At Least Three Structures

Palmyra Woman Charged with Arson in Fire That Destroyed At Least Three Structures

Maine Dept. of Public Safety

A Palmyra woman has been charged with arson in connection with a fire early Thursday that destroyed a home and other structures in the central Maine town.

The Hartland Fire Department and crews from seven neighboring communities responded to a fire at 1003 Warren Hill Road in Palmyra around 3:30 a.m. Thursday. Investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s office also responded to the scene.

The fire destroyed a residence, two motor homes and caused substantial damage to a garage, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety.  Spokesperson Shannon Moss said investigators spent most of the day Thursday at the scene.

The investigation established that 44-year-old Alison Trask of Palmyra allegedly started the fire during the early morning hours, Moss said. Trask was taken into custody without incident at the scene on Thursday and was transported to the Somerset County Jail. She was charged with Arson, Reckless Conduct and Aggravated Criminal Mischief.

Trask is currently on probation for a prior drug offense.

No one was living in the residence at the time of the fire, Moss stated. There was an apartment over the garage where Trask was apparently living with her boyfriend. Two other people were also in the apartment at the time of the fire, but no one was injured.

The Hartland Fire Department was assisted by the Canaan, St. Albans, Pittsfield, Detroit, Newport, Corinna and Dexter Fire Departments.

The Somerset County Sheriff’s Department and the Maine Department of Transportation assisted the State Fire Marshal’s Office during the investigation.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving

To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Popular Child Stars From Every Year

Below, Stacker sifted through movie databases, film histories, celebrity biographies and digital archives to compile this list of popular pint-sized actors from 1919 through 2021.

Filed Under: arson, Palmyra, woman arrested
Categories: Maine News, News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top