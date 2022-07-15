A Palmyra woman has been charged with arson in connection with a fire early Thursday that destroyed a home and other structures in the central Maine town.

The Hartland Fire Department and crews from seven neighboring communities responded to a fire at 1003 Warren Hill Road in Palmyra around 3:30 a.m. Thursday. Investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s office also responded to the scene.



The fire destroyed a residence, two motor homes and caused substantial damage to a garage, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety. Spokesperson Shannon Moss said investigators spent most of the day Thursday at the scene.

The investigation established that 44-year-old Alison Trask of Palmyra allegedly started the fire during the early morning hours, Moss said. Trask was taken into custody without incident at the scene on Thursday and was transported to the Somerset County Jail. She was charged with Arson, Reckless Conduct and Aggravated Criminal Mischief.

Trask is currently on probation for a prior drug offense.

No one was living in the residence at the time of the fire, Moss stated. There was an apartment over the garage where Trask was apparently living with her boyfriend. Two other people were also in the apartment at the time of the fire, but no one was injured.

The Hartland Fire Department was assisted by the Canaan, St. Albans, Pittsfield, Detroit, Newport, Corinna and Dexter Fire Departments.

The Somerset County Sheriff’s Department and the Maine Department of Transportation assisted the State Fire Marshal’s Office during the investigation.