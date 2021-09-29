Overnight Shooting Occurs in Maine High School Parking Lot

According to News Center Maine, a shooting occured last night in a high school parking lot in Southern Maine.

Authorities say the shooting, which happened at around 8:50 Tuesday night at South Portland High School, was not related to any school activities. Police and Fire units responded to the upper parking lot after reports of gunfire.

One person was transported to Maine Medical Center with a 'non life-threatening wound'.

Police say they believe the shooting was between the suspect and the victim and does not appear to have been a random attack. No arrests have been made and the shooting remains under investigation.

Principal Michele LeForge and superintendent Tim Matheney sent the following email to South Portland High School families,

"As you may have heard, earlier this evening there was a shooting near South Portland High School. According to early reports, one individual experienced a non-life-threatening injury. The incident was not related to any school activities or events. We are proceeding with a regular schedule of classes tomorrow. SPHS and district leadership are already coordinating incident response and will continue to do so tomorrow morning. Any students experiencing distress as a result of this incident should see their counselor in the morning."

