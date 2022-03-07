Over 30 Personnel Battle Fire on Adams Road, Connor, Maine

Fire on Adams Road in Connor, Maine

The Caribou Fire and Ambulance Department worked with multiple fire departments to fight a fire Sunday morning on Adams Road in Connor, Maine.

Structure is a Total Loss in Sunday's Fire

The fire was fully involved when crews arrived on the scene just after 11:52 a.m. Sunday, March 6. The attached garage and an extension from the main part of the home were considered a total loss. Many of the items in the structure were saved, according to the Caribou Fire and Ambulance.

Multiple Departments Battled the Fire

Over 30 personnel spent more than 6 hours working at the scene, using over 50,000 gallons of water to put out the fire.

Stockholm Fire Department, North Lakes Fire & Rescue, Limestone Vol. The Van Buren Fire Department provided mutual aid while the Presque Isle Fire Department providing city coverage.

Local Resident Helped Out

Officials extended a thank you to a local resident who cleared space around a hydrant to be used in putting out the fire. The same person cleared space on his property for fire crews to use.

