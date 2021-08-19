OnlyFans Is Banning Sexually Explicit Content: Here’s What You Need to Know

OnlyFans will no longer allow sexually explicit content on its platform.

On Thursday (Aug. 19), the content giant announced that it will begin banning sexually explicit content beginning on Oct. 1, 2021.

“OnlyFans will prohibit the posting of any content containing sexually explicit conduct,” the company said in a statement, per Bloomberg. “In order to ensure the long-term sustainability of the platform, and to continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we must evolve our content guidelines.”

Although OnlyFans will no longer allow sexually explicit content, creators can still post nude images as long as they comply with OnlyFans' acceptable use policy. However, the platform will not allow nudity in recorded or broadcast form "from a country, State or province where public nudity is illegal."

The company said that they will be sharing more details in the coming days regarding the exact policies forthcoming.

“OnlyFans remains committed to the highest levels of safety and content moderation of any social platform. All creators are verified prior to being able to upload any content to OnlyFans, and all uploaded content is checked by automated systems and human moderators," the company added.

So, why is OnlyFans banning sexually explicit content, something which the platform has become nearly synonymous with? According to a report from Axios, the ban seems to be the result of money troubles.

The company is reportedly currently seeking investors and, although OnlyFans has an as estimated worth of over $1 billion, the sex-related content on its platform appears to be scaring off venture capitalists and potential advertisers.

OnlyFans has paid creators over $3.2 billion since its inception; the company takes a 20 percent cut from creators. Over 300 creators make $1 million on the platform annually, with 16,000 creators making over $50,000 yearly. Over 7 million fans spend money on the platform monthly.

Some of OnlyFans' biggest content creators include celebrities such as Bhad Bhabie, Cardi B, Jordyn Woods, Bella Thorne, Tyga, Amber Rose, Blac Chyna, Rubi Rose, Tana Mongeau, Tyler Posey and Trey Songz.