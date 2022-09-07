Internet Slams Ariana Grande Cosplayer Paige Niemann for OnlyFans Impersonating ‘Thank U, Next’ Singer

Fans are calling out notorious Ariana Grande impersonator Paige Niemann for allegedly starting an OnlyFans account posing as the "34+35" pop star.

On social media, Ariana's fans were quick to call out Niemann for her "creepy" new endeavor.

"Paige Niemann starting an OF cosplaying as Ariana Grande is one of the most disrespectful things I’ve ever seen. In my opinion this is going too far and is disgusting, weird and INSANELY DISRESPECTFUL," one fan tweeted.

"What's Joe Biden's plan to stop Paige Niemann," someone else joked on Twitter.

Another fan noted that Niemann has been cosplaying Ariana for almost three years now, writing, "The fact that Paige Niemann is STILL behaving this way after more than two and a half years is so wild. That's nearly three years of your life you're behaving like someone else."

While many shared they find Niemann's OnlyFans account disturbing, some expressed sympathy for her, arguing that having an image that revolves around someone else's life and appearance "cannot be good for mental health."

Niemann's OnlyFans account promises "exclusive content that you wouldn’t normally see from me," and she claims the page does not include "cosplaying or impersonating."

The 18-year-old cosplayer has built a reputation online for her striking resemblance to Ariana, enhanced by her purposeful makeup, hair, posing and fashion choices.

Niemann has over 800,000 followers on Instagram, where she regularly posts content mirroring some of Ariana's most famous looks.

She even goes so far as to mimic the way Ari captions her photos, and most recently posted a photo featuring her grandmother captioned "nonna," which is what Ariana famously calls her own grandmother.

For her part, Ariana has even responded to Niemann in the past, expressing her discomfort with Niemann's impersonation of her. However, in 2019, the pop star gave Niemann the benefit of the doubt and said, "I am sure she is the sweetest sweet sweetheart for real."

Later though, Grande re-posted a comedy video discussing memes devaluing artists' work and wrote, "Omg can this please also double as your impression of the ponytail TikTok girls who think doing that Cat Valentine voice and that wearing winged eyeliner and a sweatshirt is doing a good impersonation of me?"

Niemann responded to Ariana's shade in an Instagram Live, claiming she was "not a fan of her anymore, honestly," despite still seemingly copying the singer's outfits, makeup and hairstyles to this day.