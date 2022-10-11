Police: Pickup Pulled in Front of FedEx Truck

Police said a FedEx truck crashed and landed on top of a truck after the pickup pulled in front of the commercial vehicle.

The accident happened around 9:50 a.m. Tuesday, October 11 on Route 26 in Poland, Maine.

Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office

According to the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office, the FedEx driver could not avoid the pickup truck when it pulled it front of the tractor trailer.

Another vehicle was also involved in the crash. Officials are investigating the scene.

One Person Injured in Accident

The pickup truck driver was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported according to WGME news.

News Updates and Additional Info

