68-Year-Old Man “lit himself on fire” and Dies in Poland, Maine

The Maine Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating after a man “lit himself on fire” and died at the Big Apple Convenience Store on Maine Street in Poland on Tuesday morning.

According to Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety, “the 68-year-old man “drove in and parked next to a gas pump. He then removed a gas pump handle and poured gasoline on himself. He then walked a short distance away from the gas pumps and lit himself on fire.” An employee from the store ran to him and put out the flames. The man died from his injuries.

Fire Marshal’s Office Investigating

Multiple agencies are involved in the investigation including the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office. The Maine Fire Marshal’s Office was on the scene and the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta will examine the remains at a funeral home in the area, said Moss.

Additional Information

The victim has not yet been identified until his family can be notified. No one else was injured and there was no property damage.

