One Person Died and One Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash in Maine

One person died in a car crash Saturday morning and another person was injured due to icy roads in Lincoln.

One Person Died and One Person Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash

The accident happened around 10:30 am at the intersection of Route 6 and Buena Vista Drive.

Driver Found Dead in Vehicle

Police said one driver was found dead in one of the vehicles. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Names and ages were not released.

App Alerts and Breaking News Updates

This news story will be updated when additional information is made available and released to the media and public. Download the station's app for free to get alerts when breaking news happens.

Get our free mobile app

19 Items Absolutely Banned from Checked Bags at the Boise Airport You may be familiar with what you can and cannot pack in your carry-on. But how familiar with items banned from your checked luggage? These are 19 of the more than 50 items that can't fly in your checked bag according to the TSA. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart