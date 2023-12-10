Twenty Vehicles Crashed on I-95 due to Black Ice Conditions

The Maine State Police said 20 vehicles crashed and slid off I-95 Saturday due to black ice.

8 Vehicles Crashed and Slid Off I-95

Around 12:30 pm, approximately 8 vehicles crashed and slid off the Interstate north of Waterville to the greater Bangor area.

Interstate Shut Down due to Conditions

I-95 was closed from mile marker 174 to 159 in the southbound lanes due to icy conditions. At mile marker 158, vehicles were at a complete stop.

Tractor Trailer Sideways on I-95 and Rollover Crash

“A tractor trailer ended up sideways across the interstate and there was one rollover crash,” said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.

12 Crashes and One Person Injured

“A short time later Troopers responded to approximately 12 crashes and slide offs due to black ice at mile 188 southbound in Bangor. One person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries,” said Moss.

