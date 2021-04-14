Officer-Involved Shooting, Mars Hill, Maine

UPDATE - WEDNESDAY at 2:24 pm:

Sheriff Shawn Gillen said 28-year-old Jacob Wood was shot and killed in a police-involved shooting early Wednesday morning on Scovil Street in Mars Hill.

Gillen said Deputy Isaac Ward was the officer involved. Ward is on administrative leave pending the investigation.

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office said there is no further information at this time. Officials are in the early stages of the investigation. They are processing the scene and doing interviews.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Maine Attorney General's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting early Wednesday morning at an apartment complex in Mars Hill.

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies responded to a 911 call on Scovil Street in Mars Hill shortly before 3:00 a.m. An armed confrontation occurred outside a residence between police and an unidentified man, according to the Sheriff Shawn Gillen. The man was shot by a deputy sheriff and died at the scene.

"As is standard practice when a law enforcement uses deadly force, the Maine Attorney General’s Office is investigating the incident. The investigation is in its early stages, and the names of deputies involved and the individual who was shot will not be released until appropriate family notifications have been made," Gillen said.

This story will be updated as information is available.