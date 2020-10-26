NMCC to Broadcast Fall Open House 

In an effort to minimize the community’s exposure to COVID-19, Northern Maine Community College has decided to deliver their annual open house event in an unconventional format this year—via television networks NBC, CBS, and FOX, through a partnership with local station WAGM.

Open House is traditionally an event that invites the public, including busloads of high school students from throughout the state, to visit campus to explore, meet potential instructors, try the food, and get acquainted with the environment. “We always look forward to having visitors on campus to interact with students and faculty, but since that is not possible this year, we’ve decided to bring the campus to the public,” stated President Timothy Crowley.

This year’s virtual open house will have an exclusive “Aroostook County Premiere” on Thursday, November 5 at 7:30 pm on WAGM’s NBC station. “During the thirty-minute show, the public will have the opportunity to take a virtual tour of the campus, listen to instructors describe their programs, explore potential career paths, and learn about the many educational and training opportunities available at NMCC,” said Director of Admissions Wendy Bradstreet. “We’re encouraging individuals and families to pop some popcorn, sit back, and enjoy the show.”

Academic dean, Angela Buck, shared, “Even though all thirty-plus programs cannot be shared during the virtual open house, there will be presentations from each of the five departments and the workforce development opportunities available through the continuing education department.” The College’s five departments include Arts & Sciences, Business, Trade and Technical Occupations, Nursing and Allied Health, and Emergency Medical Services. Continuing education includes shorter-term non-credit training such as commercial driving, high-pressure boiler operator, and mechanized logging.

NMCC’s programs are designed to enable students to enter the workforce with technically-current skills and to prepare students for lifelong learning and career advancement opportunities. More than 95% of NM’s graduates are employed within six months of their graduation in jobs related to their training, or are continuing their education.

In addition to the November 5th premiere, the thirty-minute special will be rebroadcast throughout the weekend on Friday, November 6th at 6:30 pm on FOX; Saturday, November 7th at 7:30pm on CBS, and again on Sunday, November 8th at 5:30pm on FOX. After the television debut, NMCC will release the video digitally via social media, YouTube, and the College’s website, making it accessible throughout the state and beyond.

“We wanted to air the special locally first,” Bradstreet explains. “It gives Aroostook candidates first look at our most popular programs, and supporting our local workforce is consistently one of our top priorities.”

During each broadcast, viewers will have the opportunity to text the college to learn more about any programs that pique their interest.

Learn more about NMCC the programs offered at nmcc.edu or by calling (207) 768-2785.