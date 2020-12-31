New Year, New Maine Minimum Wage

The new year is just hours away and there are a couple of changes that will impact Maine’s workers. There is a new minimum wage and there are some new rules for paid time off.

First…the minimum wage in Maine is currently $12 an hour and as of 2021 will be $12.15 an hour. So if you are minimum wage workers in Maine you will be getting a bit of a raise. If you are a tip worker your base wage will be $6.08 an hour and with tips, the wage has to work out to at least $12.15 an hour in the week worked. There is also a new formula for exempting from overtime pay.

Second…the new rules for paid time off. It is for businesses that have more than 10 employees and they work over 120 days a year with one hour of paid leave for every 40 hours worked. There are some details that are covered in this and you can check it out from Maine.gov. There are other rules that are in place to give workers protection for time off but this is paid time off.

