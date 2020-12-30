Target Baby Rompers Being Recalled
Listen up Target shoppers. The Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a recall notice as Target has recalled five different Cloud Island infant rompers of which almost 300,000 have been sold due to a chocking hazard.
All five of the affected products were sold in sizes newborn to 12m.
Only specific rompers with certain product item numbers are being recalled, so you can cross-reference the number printed on the white tag inside of your romper to the the following chart provided by the CPSC recall.
|Item Number
|Item Description
|206-05-1379
|Cloud Island Waterfront Baby Boutique Romper - Newborn
|206-05-1380
|Cloud Island Waterfront Baby Boutique Romper - 0-3 Months
|206-05-1381
|Cloud Island Waterfront Baby Boutique Romper- 3-6 Months
|206-05-1382
|Cloud Island Waterfront Baby Boutique Romper - 6-9 Months
|206-05-1383
|Cloud Island Waterfront Baby Boutique Romper - 12 Months
|206-05-1384
|Cloud Island Little Peanut and True Navy Rompers Newborn
|206-05-1385
|Cloud Island Little Peanut and True Navy Rompers 0-3 Months
|206-05-1386
|Cloud Island Little Peanut and True Navy Rompers 3-6 Months
|206-05-1387
|Cloud Island Little Peanut and True Navy Rompers 6-9 Months
|206-05-1388
|Cloud Island Little Peanut and True Navy Rompers 12 Months
|206-05-1394
|Cloud Island Little Wildflower and Joyful Mint Rompers - Newborn
|206-05-1395
|Cloud Island Little Wildflower and Joyful Mint Rompers - 0-3 Months
|206-05-1396
|Cloud Island Little Wildflower and Joyful Mint Rompers - 3-6 Months
|206-05-1397
|Cloud Island Little Wildflower and Joyful Mint Rompers - 6-9 Months
|206-05-1398
|Cloud Island Little Wildflower and Joyful Mint Rompers - 12 Months
|206-05-3740
|Cloud Island Oh Honeybee and Pink Rompers - Newborn
|206-05-3741
|Cloud Island Oh Honeybee and Pink Rompers - 0-3 Months
|206-05-3742
|Cloud Island Oh Honeybee and Pink Rompers - 3-6 Months
|206-05-3743
|Cloud Island Oh Honeybee and Pink Rompers - 6-9 Months
|206-05-3744
|Cloud Island Oh Honeybee and Pink Rompers - 12 Months
|206-05-5920
|Cloud Island Floral Fields and Mint Rompers Newborn
|206-05-5921
|Cloud Island Floral Fields and Mint Rompers 0-3 Months
|206-05-5922
|Cloud Island Floral Fields and Mint Rompers 3-6 Months
|206-05-5923
|Cloud Island Floral Fields and Mint Rompers 6-9 Months
|206-05-5924
|Cloud Island Floral Fields and Mint Rompers 12 Months
Consumers should immediately take the recalled infant rompers away from children and return them to any Target Store for a full refund. Consumers that purchased the rompers on Target.com can contact Target to receive a prepaid return label to return the rompers.