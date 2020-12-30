Target Baby Rompers Being Recalled

Alex Wong, Getty Images

Listen up Target shoppers. The Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a recall notice as Target has recalled five different Cloud Island infant rompers of which almost 300,000 have been sold due to a chocking hazard.

 

 These infant rompers were sold both online and in Target stores nationwide from July 2019 to Oct. 2020.

All five of the affected products were sold in sizes newborn to 12m.

Only specific rompers with certain product item numbers are being recalled, so you can cross-reference the number printed on the white tag inside of your romper to the the following chart provided by the CPSC recall.

Item NumberItem Description
206-05-1379Cloud Island Waterfront Baby Boutique Romper - Newborn
206-05-1380Cloud Island Waterfront Baby Boutique Romper - 0-3 Months
206-05-1381Cloud Island Waterfront Baby Boutique Romper- 3-6 Months
206-05-1382Cloud Island Waterfront Baby Boutique Romper - 6-9 Months
206-05-1383Cloud Island Waterfront Baby Boutique Romper - 12 Months
206-05-1384Cloud Island Little Peanut and True Navy Rompers Newborn
206-05-1385Cloud Island Little Peanut and True Navy Rompers 0-3 Months
206-05-1386Cloud Island Little Peanut and True Navy Rompers 3-6 Months
206-05-1387Cloud Island Little Peanut and True Navy Rompers 6-9 Months
206-05-1388Cloud Island Little Peanut and True Navy Rompers 12 Months
206-05-1394Cloud Island Little Wildflower and Joyful Mint Rompers - Newborn
206-05-1395Cloud Island Little Wildflower and Joyful Mint Rompers - 0-3 Months
206-05-1396Cloud Island Little Wildflower and Joyful Mint Rompers - 3-6 Months
206-05-1397Cloud Island Little Wildflower and Joyful Mint Rompers - 6-9 Months
206-05-1398Cloud Island Little Wildflower and Joyful Mint Rompers - 12 Months
206-05-3740Cloud Island Oh Honeybee and Pink Rompers - Newborn
206-05-3741Cloud Island Oh Honeybee and Pink Rompers - 0-3 Months
206-05-3742Cloud Island Oh Honeybee and Pink Rompers - 3-6 Months
206-05-3743Cloud Island Oh Honeybee and Pink Rompers - 6-9 Months
206-05-3744Cloud Island Oh Honeybee and Pink Rompers - 12 Months
206-05-5920Cloud Island Floral Fields and Mint Rompers Newborn
206-05-5921Cloud Island Floral Fields and Mint Rompers 0-3 Months
206-05-5922Cloud Island Floral Fields and Mint Rompers 3-6 Months
206-05-5923Cloud Island Floral Fields and Mint Rompers 6-9 Months
206-05-5924Cloud Island Floral Fields and Mint Rompers 12 Months

Consumers should immediately take the recalled infant rompers away from children and return them to any Target Store for a full refund.  Consumers that purchased the rompers on Target.com can contact Target to receive a prepaid return label to return the rompers.

