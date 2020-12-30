Selena Gomez Slams Facebook for Sharing Inaccurate Information Concerning COVID-19

Selena Gomez called out Facebook for spreading inaccurate information about COVID-19.

On Tuesday (December 29), the “Rare” singer shared a post via Twitter concerning the social media app not removing COVID-19 misinformation.

Gomez shared a video from a BBC News segment with the Center for Countering Digital Hate CEO Imi Ahmed speaking about social media companies and their power to take down inaccurate information. According to Ahmed, they're doing "absolutely nothing."

"Scientific disinformation has and will cost lives," Gomez wrote alongside the clip. "@Facebook said they don’t allow lies about COVID and vaccines to be spread on their platforms. So how come all of this is still happening?" she questioned.

"Facebook is going to be responsible for thousands of deaths if they don’t take action now," she concluded.

Watch the video, below.

Earlier this month, Gomez called out Facebook and Instagram for allowing users to sell and promote Neo-Nazi merchandise on the platforms. The accounts, in question, were reported to Facebook and Instagram days prior to her post. The accounts were not taken down until after Gomez posted about them.