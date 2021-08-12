New Video Gets You Psyched For ‘Great State Of Maine Air Show’

This iconic aerial show is just three weeks away!

The Great State of Maine Air Show put out a new hype video that is certain to build excitement for this incredible event in Brunswick, next month!

The Summer of 2021 is still going strong, but believe it or not, Labor Day Weekend is right around the corner, so if you are looking to do something special to celebrate, The 2021 Great State of Maine Air Show will be held on September 4 and 5, at the Brunswick Executive Airport in Brunswick. The iconic U.S. Navy Blue Angels are back to headline the show, along with many other incredible aerial performances you won't want to miss. In 2020, due to COVID-19 concerns, it was canceled, so that makes this year's show even more special.

The gates will open both days at 8:00 am, the National Anthem will be performed at 11:30 am, then you can enjoy non-stop air performances until 4:30 pm

In the past, this special event has drawn up to 150,000 people over the two day period, so grab your tickets early at https://greatstateofmaineairshow.us/

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels, who have been flying since the end of World War Two, haven't been in Maine since 2017. The air shows took place at the Naval Air Station Brunswick on random years throughout the 1980s, 1990s and early 2000s organized by the United States Navy and featuring dozens of military and civilian aerial performers.

Check out this video from shot from a performance this week in Alaska

And also, some of the Great State of Maine Air Shows of the past: