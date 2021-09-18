A New ‘Lost Boys’ Movie Is Coming Soon

The Lost Boys have been found again.

A few years after The CW tried to turn the iconic 80s teen vampire movie into a television series, Warner Bros. will now instead attempt to mount a new film version. The stars will be Noah Jupe from the A Quiet Place franchise and Jaeden Martell from the recent It films. The director is Jonathan Entwhistle, whose previous work includes the recent series The End of the F—ing World and I Am Not Okay With This.

The TV version of The Lost Boys that never made it to air sounded intriguing. It was conceived as an ambitious saga that would have been a mix of anthology and longform storytelling, with each season set in a time different time period, while only the core cast of vampires remaining the same (and perpetually young) while the location and supporting casts would change with each batch of new episodes. (The first season was supposedly going to be set in San Francisco during the Summer of Love.) It’s not clear whether this Lost Boys will employ a similar conceit, be more of a remake of the original film, or something else entirely.

The original Lost Boys, released in 1987, became a hit in theaters and then went on to enjoy a long life on home video and cable. The film — and particularly its cast, including Jason Patrick, Corey Haim, Corey Feldman, and Keifer Sutherland — helped influence the look and tone of vampires in more modern productions in the ’90s and 2000s, and it’s become a beloved horror text. (Jordan Peele referenced it heavily in his recent horror film Us.) For years, director Joel Schumacher tried to get a sequel made called The Lost Girls, but it never came together.

Instead, many years later, two direct-to-DVD sequels were released starring original cast member Corey Feldman. And there have been a few comics set after the first film as well. This new remake or reboot will definitely be the most high profile Lost Boys project in quite a long time. Let’s hope it doesn’t suck.

(Okay, we will allow it to suck a little blood, given the subject matter.)

